Promax Push Is On

With several big-name, first-run shows launching this fall, syndicators are using targeted meetings at Promax to tell affiliates and clients how they'll make their programs stand out. As the TV marketing show, held this week in New York, gets bigger, multimedia presentations to large audiences are giving way to intimate powwows in hospitality suites.

“With attendance better and just an overall better vibe to the whole conference, we like to structure things in a more casual setting,” says Delilah Loud, senior VP, advertising and promotion, King World Productions.

Several syndicators are outlining three-phase, on-air promotional campaigns this week to back their high-profile talk-show launches. The first batch of promos, many of which are on-air now, introduce the show's hosts. The second, which mostly roll out in the next month, dig a little deeper into the host's personality. The final set, which begin in August, convey a show-specific message and detail what the show will look like.

King World is pushing its prized rookie show, Rachael Ray. It plans on previewing its second batch of promos as part of a familiar strategy. “We are launching the show with the same playbook we used for Dr. Phil,” says Loud. The ads center on the Food Network star and her more casual approach to both cooking and life, as she promises there will be no “finger-wagging” lectures on her program. Ray will host a private event for affiliates at Promax on June 20.

King World is showing promos for the September off-net launch of CSI: Miami, while other plans include a Jeopardy! demonstration featuring a member of the show's “clue crew” and an Inside Edition dinner for affiliates June 21.

Corporate cousin CBS Paramount has a hospitality suite to meet with clients about such programs as Judge Judy. Entertainment Tonight hosts a party June 22.

NBC Universal is focusing on its Megan Mullally Show. Mullally begins her week by hosting the American Women in Radio and Television's Gracie Awards at the Marriott Marquis June 19. On June 21, she lends her comedic talents to the convention's Outlook 2006 session. Later that day, NBC U hosts a cocktail party at the W Times Square hotel for Megan affiliates and will outline the show's three-phase launch campaign.

Sony Pictures Television will trumpet plans for its new Greg Behrendt talker, outlining a four-phase promotional plan, which rolls out in July. Sony is also holding a series of smaller get-togethers, such as a breakfast meeting with the CBS Stations group to discuss plans for the new Judge Maria Lopez and the off-net Seinfeld and King of Queens.

Twentieth Television's hospitality suite at the Marriott Marquis features plans for both its syndication wing and the new MyNetworkTV. Twentieth is outlining plans for its new first-run Cristina's Court, as well as the off-net premiere of sitcom Still Standing. Twentieth is also outlining its promotions around Judge Lynn Toler taking over as the host of Divorce Court, as well as the campaign to push the sophomore seasons of Geraldo at Large and Judge Alex.

A Buena Vista spokesperson declined to divulge its Promax plans.

Warner Bros. is talking up its new Dr. Keith Ablow, including a June 21 luncheon and meet-and-greet with the show's host and executives. Warner Bros. will outline promotional plans for Ablow, which includes spots in July and August.

Also planned are promotions for the off-net debut of Without a Trace, a new mobile application for Extra and a dinner co-hosted by Extra and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Then it's time for cocktails, as Warner Bros. kicks off its “Mojitos With Marilyn” event with People's Court'sJudge Marilyn Milian.