‘Project Runway’ Starts on Bravo March 14

Project Runway premieres on Bravo, where the series began, when the new season starts March 14. Supermodel Karlie Kloss, former Project Runway champ Christian Siriano, Elle editor in chief Nina Garcia, designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue editor in chief Elaine Welteroth are in the judging panel.

Each episode is 90 minutes.

Sixteen designers compete for the chance to show their collection in a runway show for industry insiders, and $250,000. The winner also gets $50,000 to put toward their design studio and a feature in Elle.

Special guests include designer Dapper Dan, rapper Cardi B and actress Danielle Brooks.

It is the 17th season for Project Runway.

Bravo launched Project Runway in 2004, where it aired through 2008 before shifting to Lifetime.

Project Runway is produced by Magical Elves with Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, as well as Gaylen Gawlowski, Casey Kriley and Nan Strait, the executive producers. Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic executive produce for Lantern Entertainment. Karlie Kloss exec produces as well.