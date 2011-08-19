'Project Runway' Scores Season Highs in Key Demos

Lifetime's Project Runway hit season highs

in key demographics on Thursday night, drawing 3.1 million total viewers, up

11% from last week's episode.

In the 18-49 demo, the reality series drew 1.6 million

viewers and a household rating of 2.4, up 9% from the previous week,

and averaged 1.2 million in women 18-49, also up 9%.

The

show, in its ninth season, also averaged 1.6 million viewers in adults 25-54 and 1.2 million in women 25-54, both tying its

season best.