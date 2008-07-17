Project Runway Return Sets Bravo Record

Project Runway returned for its fifth and final season on Bravo Wednesday, delivering 1.81 million viewers among adults 18-49 and drawing the highest rating in total viewers (2.915 million) for a season premiere in the network’s history.

The strong showing is no surprise for what has become Bravo’s flagship show. It remains to be seen whether Bravo viewers will follow the reality competition when it returns for a sixth season this fall at its new home, Lifetime Television.

Bravo’s Shear Genius and Flipping Out also reached milestones.

The fourth episode of Shear Genius’ second season broke 2 million viewers Wednesday -- the fifth Bravo series to do so -- with 2.164 million total viewers and 1.293 million in the 18-49 demo. Flipping Out passed the 1 million-viewer mark, with 1.136 million total viewers and gains in the key demos.