'Project Runway' Dispute Resolved

The Weinstein Company, producers of the hit show Project Runway, have settled their dispute with NBC Universal and the show will air on Lifetime, NBCU announced Wednesday afternoon in a statement.

The Weinstein Company has agreed to pay NBCU for the right to move Project Runway to Lifetime, according to NBCU, which said both parties were pleased with the outcome. Details of the agreement were not disclosed.

“I want to personally congratulate Jeff Zucker and NBCU on their success in the litigation and thank Jeff for resolving this in a professional manner,” said Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of the Weinstein Company in the statement. “We look forward to working together on our ongoing projects.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that Lifetime will bring its viewers an amazing, all-new season of Project Runway this summer,” said Andrea Wong, president and CEO of Lifetime Networks in a statement.

The sixth season of Project Runway was set to air on Lifetime in January but NBCU, which aired the first five seasons of Runway, won a preliminary injunction against the Weinstein Company for violating contract rights and Lifetime was prevented from airing the show until further notice. Lifetime, in turn, filed suit against the Weinstein Company, Bravo, and NBCU in Manhattan federal court for copyright violation in November 2008. The federal court dumped the case back to the state Supreme Court. Both parties were awaiting a trial date when the agreement was reached.