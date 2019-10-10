‘Project Runway’ Back on Bravo Dec. 5

Project Runway returns to Bravo Dec. 5. Sixteen design hopefuls do battle, and Karlie Kloss hosts. Christian Siriano is the mentor, and Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth return as judges.

It is season 18.

Each episode is 90 minutes. Guest judges include Cyndi Lauper, Laverne Cox, Leslie Jones, Lindsey Vonn and Rachel Brosnahan.

Project Runway is produced by Magical Elves, Spyglass Media Group, and Alfred Street Industries. Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Shea Spencer, and Nan Strait are executive producers for Magical Elves. Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz exec producer for Alfred Street Industries. Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano are exec producers as well.

The winner takes home $250,000, among other prizes.

Bravo launched Project Runway in 2004, where it aired through 2008 before shifting to Lifetime. It returned to Bravo for season 17.