Project OAR Specifies Measurement Standards

Project OAR, the TV industry consortium aiming to standardize addressable advertising on smart TVs has created specification for measuring dynamic ad inventory.

The standards have been conveyed to measurement companies including Nielsen, Comscore, iSpot.tv, Convia and 605.

“The trick is not how we measure addressable inventory but how the addition of new measurement specifications can help to unify dynamic inventory with traditional linear ad exposures,” said Helen Katz, senior VP, director of global insights and analytics for Publicis Groupe.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Project OAR also announced that it has begun implementing technical integrations with major ad-delivery systems Comcast’s FreeWheel, AT&T’s Xandr, Google Ad Manager and Invidi.

“The industry must deliver the scale that advertisers need to use addressable TV effectively. Project OAR is a great example of the industry rising up to meet this challenge and FreeWheel is proud to be a part of the solution,” said Dave Clark, general manager of FreeWheel. “Whether an MVPD, programmer, smart TV manufacturer or technology provider, we will all benefit from making addressability happen.

Many of the members of Project OAR will be showing off dynamic ad insertion technology at the showrooms, booths and hotel suites during CES. The demos will showcase advertising optimization across multiple television networks including Disney/ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS, Fox, Discovery, AMC Networks, and WarnerMedia.

“Project OAR members all worked hard to bring this to fruition. We’re excited to pull back the curtain and show the industry where TV advertising is headed,” said Dan Callahan, senior VP, audience strategy and innovation at Fox.

Addressable advertising and dynamic ad insertion are expected to make TV advertising more targetable, more efficient, more effective and more relevant for consumers and help the industry compete for marketing dollars against increasingly strong digital competitors.

“We are excited about the progress we’ve made to advance the technical and measurement specifications; it speaks to the commitment everyone has to innovate experiences on behalf of brands and consumers,” said Laura Nelson, senior VP, advertising solutions & performance advertising at Disney Advertising Sales.

“Transforming an industry requires a collective effort from all stakeholders, and we are excited to share progress on the consortium’s efforts over the past year. Our hope is that this lays the groundwork for a year where addressability across all platforms begins to standardize, unlocking new opportunities for advertisers and better viewing experiences for consumers,” added Dan Aversano, senior VP of ad innovation and programmatic solutions for WarnerMedia Ad Sales.