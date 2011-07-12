Programmers Turn to Facebook to Launch Series, New Initiatives
Facebook's ubiquity has led to partnerships with both
Time Warner Inc. and BBC Worldwide, it was announced Tuesday.
Time Warner Inc. and Facebook will launch a
cross-platform campaign to raise awareness against bullying in an effort called
Stop Bullying: Speak Up. The
multi-media campaign, first launched by Time Warner's Cartoon Network, will
include broadcast, print, online and social media efforts that invite parents,
teachers and youth to "speak up" against bullying. Building on last year's
campaign helmed by CNN, Cartoon Network and Time Inc., the effort included CNN's Bullying: No Escape, an AC 360 Special
Report with PEOPLE and Cartoon Network, hosted by Anderson Cooper.
"In partnering with Facebook for the next phase of our
effort, we will now be able to communicate this important message to an even
broader audience. I'm confident that through our multiplatform approach and
combined resources we can inspire even more people to take action against
bullying," said Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc.
In addition to Facebook's alliance with Time Warner Inc.,
BBC Worldwide also announced its own partnership with the social media network
to bring digitally remastered Doctor Who
stories to the site. Using Facebook credits, visitors to the official Doctor Who page can stream a selection
of nine stories, each containing several episodes. The content, exclusive to
Facebook, will be available for streaming for 48 hours once rented.
"As we have grown internationally, we've seen through our
Facebook channel that fans who are loving the new series are asking for a guide
into our rich Doctor Who back catalogue. Our approach to Facebook
and other leading edge platforms is to be right there alongside them in
fostering innovation. We see this service as a perfect way to give our fans
what they want, as well as a great way for them to get their fix between now
and late summer when Series Six continues," said John Smith, CEO, BBC
Worldwide.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.