Programmers Turn to Facebook to Launch Series, New Initiatives

Facebook's ubiquity has led to partnerships with both

Time Warner Inc. and BBC Worldwide, it was announced Tuesday.

Time Warner Inc. and Facebook will launch a

cross-platform campaign to raise awareness against bullying in an effort called

Stop Bullying: Speak Up. The

multi-media campaign, first launched by Time Warner's Cartoon Network, will

include broadcast, print, online and social media efforts that invite parents,

teachers and youth to "speak up" against bullying. Building on last year's

campaign helmed by CNN, Cartoon Network and Time Inc., the effort included CNN's Bullying: No Escape, an AC 360 Special

Report with PEOPLE and Cartoon Network, hosted by Anderson Cooper.

"In partnering with Facebook for the next phase of our

effort, we will now be able to communicate this important message to an even

broader audience. I'm confident that through our multiplatform approach and

combined resources we can inspire even more people to take action against

bullying," said Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc.

In addition to Facebook's alliance with Time Warner Inc.,

BBC Worldwide also announced its own partnership with the social media network

to bring digitally remastered Doctor Who

stories to the site. Using Facebook credits, visitors to the official Doctor Who page can stream a selection

of nine stories, each containing several episodes. The content, exclusive to

Facebook, will be available for streaming for 48 hours once rented.

"As we have grown internationally, we've seen through our

Facebook channel that fans who are loving the new series are asking for a guide

into our rich Doctor Who back catalogue. Our approach to Facebook

and other leading edge platforms is to be right there alongside them in

fostering innovation. We see this service as a perfect way to give our fans

what they want, as well as a great way for them to get their fix between now

and late summer when Series Six continues," said John Smith, CEO, BBC

Worldwide.