Programmatic Part of the Upfront #AdvancedAd

New York — While concerns remain about devaluing inventory and disrupting the way TV buying and selling has been conducted over the decades, programmatic sales are becoming more ingrained in the business’ fiber, becoming part of Madison Avenue’s annual rite of spring.

Todd Gordon, executive VP, U.S. director the Magna Global division of Mediabrands, speaking during the opening keynote of NewBay Media’s Advanced Advertising conference on Wednesday afternoon, said clients and networks don’t all necessarily label programmatic as part of upfront discussions. Nonetheess, he said “we’re having discussions with top players” interested in more-targeted, granular, tech-driven information.

“That’s all part of the conversation being done as part of the upfront for sure,” he said, noting that The Walt Disney Co. and its ABC broadcast network were aggressively open to such targeting ideas during the 2013-14 upfront.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.