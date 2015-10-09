Programmatic Gets Votes With ZypMedia Ad Tool

ZypMedia, which helps TV stations offer clients expanded digital advertising offerings, introduced a new product that provides programmatic buying for political campaign.

The product, Target Canvassing uses a variety of political oriented data bases to reach specific voters with tailored messages.The campaign and cause marketing messages are delivered on desktops, mobile devices and connected TVs.

Local TV remains the key media used in political campaigns, but candidates are using a growing amount of digital advertising, ZypMedia CEO Mark Goldman said.

Target Canvassing enables stations to collect a larger share of that digital spending.

“There’s a recognition that digital and the enhanced targeting ability if offers is a very effective means of reaching the audience they’re trying to reach,” Goldman says.

Campaigns use broadcast to raise awareness and then layer on digital to reach a more refined audience. ZypMedia’s selling partners “want to be active in the space and serving the needs of their clients, whether they’re advertising on television or owned and operated digital properties or all the other properties that we tie them into,” he says.

Goldman says that Target Canvassing has been employed by a campaign for a cause in Oho. He expects results for that campaign to be available in a few weeks.