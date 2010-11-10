Professor Suggests Working Online Ethics Plots Into Primetime

A new report from the Aspen Institute and Knight

Foundation calls digital and media literacy an "essential life

skill," and outlines a plan for educating kids and adults, including

incorporating local and national news media into education programs and getting

entertainment companies to work online ethics storylines into their

programming.

"Digital and Media Literacy: A Plan of Action"

says that the public needs those skills now to be able to make informed

decisions about health, politics, work and leisure time, all of which are

increasingly being conducted in the digital space, and interactively.

"Today full participation in contemporary

culture requires not just consuming messages, but also creating and sharing

them," said the report.

The ten-point plan includes targeted grants to

integrate digital media literacy into existing programs as well as creating new

summer school programs at charter schools, creating a Digital and Media

Literacy Youth Corp., getting the entertainment industry engaged in an

initiative to raise awareness about ethical online behavior, and launching an

annual conference and educator showcase competition in D.C. on digital and

media literacy education.

On getting entertainment companies to spread the

word about online ethics, the report suggests that the FCC "informally

encourage" them to work sub-plots on teasing, spying,

harassment, cyberbullying and sexting into their primetime

programming.

There is precedent for such an effort.

The Office of National Drug Control Policy has in the past encouraged

programmers to insert anti-drug messages into the plots of entertainment shows,

but in that case it essentially paid them to do so.

The report also suggests that news media should

offer up "modest" education grants and encourage schools,

libraries and museums to apply for them, partnering with the news organizations

to help educate teachers and others about the "host of innovative

online news tools already on the market."

The report makes clear that digital media literacy

is not a panacea. "[I]t will not let media companies and producers off the

hook when it comes to their own social responsibility," it warns.

The White Paper, from Professor Renee Hobbs,

founder of the Media Education Lab at Temple University, was a follow-up to one

of the key recommendations in the Informing Communities report from the Knight

Commission.

The Aspen Institute commissioned a series of papers on implementing the

commission's 15 recommendations for digital meeting information needs.

This is the second of those papers, following a Universal broadband

paper by former FCC National Broadband Plan chief advisor Blair Levin.