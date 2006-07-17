Production Vet Ruhe Gets Key To Old House

Jeff Ruhe, president of American Adventure Productions, an Aspen, colo.-based production company, has joined This Old House Productions as executive producer, effective Aug. 1.

The franchise consists of three syndicated series This Old House and Ask This Old House, both on PBS, and Inside This Old House (A&E), with part of Ruhe's task to build a stronger multiplatform presence.

Before American, Ruhe's resume included stints with ESPN, where he helped develop the X Games; ABC Sports, where headed up Olympics coverage for Roone Arledge; King World; and Cablevision.