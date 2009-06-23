Production of TruTV’s “In Session” Programming Block Shifting to HLN

Production of In Session, truTV’s successful daytime block of courtroom shows, is being shifted to HLN, the company confirmed Tuesday. Production of trial coverage for In Session will move to HLN Nov. 16. The move will allow In Session to use the production capabilities of HLN and the CNN news organization.



HLN will oversee production and studio shows from Atlanta. The network will create studio space and assign production staff and on-air talent to In Session. The move will result in job losses in New York and the addition of positions in Atlanta.



TruTV is also restructuring its marketing efforts, moving affiliate marketing activities to Atlanta, where truTV’s sister networks under Turner Broadcasting reside. The brand strategy and marketing group will now include the digital content and multiplatform development group.

"Production of truTV's In Session trial coverage will shift from New York to HLN in Atlanta, effective Nov. 16, to leverage the unrivaled production capabilities and infrastructure of the CNN organization, which includes HLN. This move will result in some position elimination in New York and position growth in Atlanta, which we are currently addressing," a network statement said. "There will be no interruption to In Session's programming schedule. We are also restructuring truTV's marketing staff, which will include a reduction of some positions in New York."

