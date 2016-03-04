Production Starts on Two Disney Jr. Series

Disney Jr. has ordered and begun production on two new series, Vampirina and Puppy Dog Tails.

Both are scheduled to premiere in 2017.

The network also ordered season 2 for The Lion Guard and Goldie & Bear.

Vampirina is based on the Disney Publishing book series Vampirina Ballerina, about a young vampire girl who becomes the new girl in town when she moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. Executive producer Chris Nee and co-executive producer Norton Virgien also work on Disney Jr.’s Doc McStuffins.

Created by comedian and actor Harland Williams, Puppy Dog Tails follows the adventures of Bingo and Rolly, two young fun-loving pugs.

"Five years ago, we launched Disney Junior with the goal of providing inspired storytelling and aspirational characters that would resonate with our young audience and their parents and caregivers, while also introducing age appropriate social-emotional concepts and other key learnings relevant to kids age 2-7,” said Nancy Kanter, executive VP, original programming and general manager, Disney Junior Worldwide. “Our programming has upheld these values and we are pleased to introduce two new series that are sure to do the same."

The new shows are part of what Disney’s kids networks are presenting as part of their upfront. Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney XD are introducing 17 new series and 785 fresh episodes for 2016-17.