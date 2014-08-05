Production to Resume on 'Big Bang Theory'

Contract talks with the cast members of The Big Bang Theory has been finalized and production on the show's new season will begin Wednesday, Warner Bros. has confirmed.

Work on the new season had been scheduled to begin July 30 with a table read, but was delayed due to unresolved contract negotiations with five of the show's seven cast members — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar. Parsons, Galecki and Cuoco finalized new deals earlier in the week. Helberg and Nayyar have now closed their deals as well.

"Production on season 8 of The Big Bang Theory will begin Wednesday, August 6, with contract negotiations now having been concluded," Warner Bros. said in an email statement.

The new season of The Big Bang Theory is scheduled to premiere Sept. 22.