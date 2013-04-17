Producers Zadan, Meron Returning for 2014 Oscars
Craig Zadan and Neil Meron have signed on to produce another
Oscars telecast, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced
Tuesday.
"Craig and Neil have the overwhelming support of the
Academy's Governors to produce the Oscars again in 2014," said Academy president
Hawk Koch. "In order to establish continuity with this year's enormously
successful show, we felt it was important to give these consummate
professionals the green light now to begin creating another great
evening."
The 2013 Oscars hosted by Seth MacFarlane and produced by
Zadan and Meron averaged 40.3 million total viewers, up 3% over the prior year
and grew 11% with adults 18-49 to a 13.0 rating, its best numbers since 2010.
The next Academy Awards air on Sunday, March 2, 2014, on
ABC.
