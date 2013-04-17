Producers Zadan, Meron Returning for 2014 Oscars

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron have signed on to produce another

Oscars telecast, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced

Tuesday.

"Craig and Neil have the overwhelming support of the

Academy's Governors to produce the Oscars again in 2014," said Academy president

Hawk Koch. "In order to establish continuity with this year's enormously

successful show, we felt it was important to give these consummate

professionals the green light now to begin creating another great

evening."

The 2013 Oscars hosted by Seth MacFarlane and produced by

Zadan and Meron averaged 40.3 million total viewers, up 3% over the prior year

and grew 11% with adults 18-49 to a 13.0 rating, its best numbers since 2010.

The next Academy Awards air on Sunday, March 2, 2014, on

ABC.