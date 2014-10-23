Producer Vin Di Bona to Keynote NYC Television Week #NextTV #NYCTVWK

America’s Funniest Home Videos producer and creator Vin Di Bona is set to keynote Next TV Summit New York on Nov. 12.

Di Bona, who is CEO of Vin Di Bona Productions and chairman of FishBowl Worldwide Media, will kick off the event in a Q&A session moderated by Broadcasting & Cable contributing editor Paige Albiniak. The conversation is part of NYC Television Week, a two-day conference Nov. 12-13 presented by B&C parent company NewBay Media.

The Emmy-award winning producer brought AFV to ABC in 1989. In addition to AFV, Di Bona’s shingle has produced America’s Funniest People, I Survived a Disaster, Show Me the Funny, The Extraordinary World of Animals and Animal Crack-Ups, among others.

Di Bona started his second production house, FishBowl Worldwide Media, in 2010 in partnership with former William Morris exec Bruce Gersh. FishBowl produces media for film, television, digital platforms and brands.

Next TV Summit is a conference, exhibition and networking opportunity focusing on broadcasting, content, digital media and OTT.

In addition to Next TV, NYC TV Week includes subsidiary conferences Advanced Advertising, The Content Show and the Business of Multiplatform TV, as well as award presentations, networking events and seminars.

Next TV Summit & Expo, and all of NYC Television Week, take place at the Affinia Manhattan.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: http://nyctelevisionweek.com.