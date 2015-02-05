Producer and Writer Robert Blees Dead at 96

Prolific television and film writer and producer Robert Blees died Jan. 31. He was 96.

Blees, who was a longtime board member of the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF), died at his daughter, Cynthia Klustner’s Menlo Park, Calif. home.

His TV writing credits include Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Peter Gunn, Climax! ,Columbo, Kraft Mystery Theater, and Bus Stop, among others. He also served as a producer on Project U.F.O., Bonanza and Combat!.

The industry veteran’s film work ranges from Sci-Fi flicks From the Earth to the Moon and The Black Scorpion to dramas Autumn Leaves and Slightly Scarlet.

“While my tenure on MPTF’s board overlapped Bob Blees’ for only a few years, it didn’t take long to appreciate his grace and intellect as well as his compassion for the people of our industry,” said MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher. “Bob served the entertainment industry through his tireless dedication as a board member which spanned 30 years.”

In addition to his daughter Cynthia, he is survived by his son Jonathan and three grandchildren.