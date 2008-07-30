Prinze Jr. Joins WWE Creative Team

Actor and former teen heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr. joined the creative team of World Wrestling Entertainment.

In his new role, Prinze will be behind the scenes contributing to WWE’s weekly television and pay-per view programs. WWE did not elaborate on what the actor would be doing for the company.

“Bringing on board an experienced Hollywood writer, actor and producer like Freddie Prinze Jr. will only increase the level of entertainment to millions of viewers and passionate WWE fans every Monday on USA,” said Chris McCumber, executive vice president of marketing, digital and brand strategy for USA Network, in a statement.

Earlier this week, WWE said it will change its program ratings from TV14 to PG in order to appeal to a wider audience. The addition of Prinze in the creative department of the entertainment company could be a move to attract a more family-friendly crowd.