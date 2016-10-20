Princell Hair Heads Up NBC's Boston RSN

Princell Hair, senior VP of news and talent at NBC Sports Group, has been named GM of CSN New England, NBC Sports' regional sports net (RSN) in Boston. He succeeds Bill Bridgen, who was named president of NBC's RSNs.

Hair will report to Ted Griggs, president of group and strategic production and programming for NBC Sports Regional Networks.

Hair will head up the company's exclusive partnership with the Boston Celtics. The RSN also airs New England Revolution soccer games and various other programming related to the New England Patriots and other sports in the region.

Hair was named senior VP of news and talent in 2012. Before that he was senior VP of news operators for Comcast Sports Group (Comcast owns NBC Sports). His resume also includes news and programming posts with Turner and Viacom, including senior VP of Turner Broadcasting’s strategic planning group, senior VP of program and talent development at CNN Worldwide, and executive VP and GM of CNN/U.S.

He is also former VP of news for Viacom's TV stations group.