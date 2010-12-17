Primetimes Ratings: CBS Tops on a Slow Thursday

CBS won Thursday night with adults 18-49, posting a 2.4 rating/7 share in the demo and easily topping with total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Every show was down vs. their last originals three weeks ago though.

The Big Bang Theory and S#*! My Dad Says were the night's only original fare across all networks. The former was up 8% to a 4.1 with adults 18-49 and the latter gained 11% from last week's series low to a 3.0 with the demo.

NBC and ABC tied for third with an overall 1.4/4 with adults 18-49, Fox posted a 1.3/4 and the CW trailed with a 0.7/2.