Primetime Ratings: ‘Zoo’ Premieres OK Against ‘America’s Got Talent’

CBS’ thriller Zoo got off to a mild start on Tuesday, posting a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS came in third among the networks with a 0.9 rating/3 share.

Fox’s coverage of the Women’s World Cup semi-finals led the way Tuesday, pulling in a 3.3. Fox Sports will release updated ratings for the game later Wednesday. Special Beat the Champions nabbed a 1.1. Fox earned a 2.2/8 on the night.

NBC followed with a 2.1/8. America’s Got Talent dipped 8% from last week to a 2.4. The finale of I Can Do That jumped 7% to a 1.5.

ABC trailed with a 0.6/2. Extreme Weight Loss was even with last week at a 0.7.

The CW aired repeats.