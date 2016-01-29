Primetime Ratings: ‘You, Me and the Apocalypse’ Opens Modest

Fox won the Thursday ratings race with a 2.3 on the night in terms of viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with an 8 share. CBS trailed at 1.5/5, then NBC at 1.4/5 and ABC and The CW both at 0.8/3.

NBC debuted offbeat, end-of-days dramedy You, Me and the Apocalypse, which showed a 1.2. Before that, The Blacklist ticked up 7% to 1.6, and Shades of Blue fell 7% to 1.3.

Idol, fully ensconced in Hollywood mode, and all its drama, rated a 2.3 on the night across its two hours, down 4% from last Thursday.

CBS aired repeated comedies before a new Angel From Hell, at 1.4, then drama Elementary at 1.1; both were flat with last week.

On ABC, Beyond the Tank ticked up 10% to a 1.1, and two hours of My Diet is Better Than Yours was a flat 0.7.

The CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow did a 1.1, down 8% from last week, and The 100 slid 14% in week two to 0.6.