Primetime Ratings: ‘X-Files’ Exits Strong

Fox’s revival of The X-Files closed with a hearty 2.4, pacing Fox to a 2.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. ABC, fueled by The Bachelor, put up the same tally to share the Monday crown.

CBS scored a 1.5/5, NBC a 1.1/4 and The CW a 0.3/1.

The Monday programs mostly showed gains for the night, having been up against CBS’ Grammys telecast the previous Monday.

The X-Files finale was up 14%, while Lucifer slid 6% to a 1.5.

On ABC, The Bachelor, featuring some emotional home visits for Ben Higgins, rated a 2.4 across two hours, up 9%, then Castle grew 22% to 1.1. Both ratings were consistent with where they were two weeks before.

CBS’ Supergirl was down 17% from two weeks before at 1.5, while Scorpion, at 1.7, slid 15%. NCIS: Los Angeles fell 19% to 1.3.

NBC had Superstore at 1.4, up 17%, while Telenovela grew 29% to 0.9 before The Biggest Loser climbed 33% to a 1.2.

The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend rated a 0.4 and Jane the Virgin a 0.3. Both were flat with their last airings.