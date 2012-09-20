Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Steady in Fox Win

Fox's The X Factor was steady to begin its second

week with a 3.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. That was up a tenth from last Wednesday's premiere, despite no

competition from NBC's The Voice. It was enough to give Fox

the win for the night.





CBS premiered the new season of Survivor to a 3.1,

down 9% from last fall's premiere and its lowest-rated fall debut ever. Big

Brother ended its 14th season down 14% from last year's finale at a 2.5,

its lowest-rated summer ender. CBS finished in second with a 2.8/8.





NBC aired encores of The Voice and Revolution

for a third-place 1.4/4. ABC also aired repeats for a 1.1/3 finish.





The CW finished with a 0.4/1, with Oh Sit! even

with last week at a 0.4.