Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Steady in Fox Win
Fox's The X Factor was steady to begin its second
week with a 3.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. That was up a tenth from last Wednesday's premiere, despite no
competition from NBC's The Voice. It was enough to give Fox
the win for the night.
CBS premiered the new season of Survivor to a 3.1,
down 9% from last fall's premiere and its lowest-rated fall debut ever. Big
Brother ended its 14th season down 14% from last year's finale at a 2.5,
its lowest-rated summer ender. CBS finished in second with a 2.8/8.
NBC aired encores of The Voice and Revolution
for a third-place 1.4/4. ABC also aired repeats for a 1.1/3 finish.
The CW finished with a 0.4/1, with Oh Sit! even
with last week at a 0.4.
