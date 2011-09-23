Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Slips; 'Charlie's Angels,' 'Prime Suspect' Struggle

The X Factor slipped slightly Thursday night, down to a 4.1 for the second installment of the Simon Cowell-led singing competition series. Fox still topped the night in adults 18-49 though, edging out closest competitor CBS who had a 3.6 rating/10 share overall, though CBS won out in total viewers.

New CBS drama Person of Interest bowed to a 3.1 out of two episodes of The Big Bang Theory, which notched a 4.8 and 5.0, respectively, on par with last year's debut. The Mentalist drew a 2.8, down 18% from a year ago.

ABC was third with a 3.4/9. The rebooted Charlie's Angels did just a 2.1 in the demo, though not as disastrous as the 1.6 My Generation clocked in the time period last year. The two-hour season premiere of Grey's Anatomy returned to a 4.1, losing 24% from its year-ago debut.

NBC placed fourth with a 2.4/6 overall. New comedy Whitney opened to a 3.2 while Prime Suspect drew only a 1.8. The Office slipped 11% to a 3.9 in its first season opener without Steve Carell. Community lost 23% to a 1.7 and Parks & Recreation posted a 2.0, down 38% from its premiere last January.

The CW had a 1.0/3 in the 18-49 demo. The Secret Circle registered a 0.9 in its second week, losing 31% from its premiere. The Vampire Diaries posted a 1.2, down 20% with adults 18-49 and 29% with the 18-34 demo.