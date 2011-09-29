Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Slips 7% in Week Two

Updated: 5 p.m. ET

The X Factor held onto 93% of its premiere audience in week two, posting a 4.1 with adults 18-49 to lead Fox to the Wednesday win for the second week, according to Nielsen fast nationals, while also topping in total viewers.

ABC was second in the key demo with a 3.4 rating/9 share. The premiere of new comedy Suburgatory earned a 3.3, building 22% on its lead-in, The Middle, which was down 13% to a 2.7. The return of Happy Endings scored a 3.1, up 11% from its premiere last April. Modern Family dipped 5% to a still top-rated 5.7. Revenge was down 18% in its second week to a 2.7.

On third-place CBS (3.3/9), Survivor was up a tick to a 3.2, Criminal Minds slipped 12% to a 3.6 and CSI was down a tenth to a 3.1.

NBC followed with a 1.6/4 overall. Up All Night lost 13% to a 2.1 while Free Agents fell another 23% to a cancelation-ready 1.0. Harry's Law was even at a 1.2 while Law & Order: SVU dropped 13% to a 2.1.

The CW posted a 0.7/2 in the adults 18-49 demo. Reality freshman H8R grew 50% for an episode with Kim Kardashian to a 0.6. America's Next Top Model drew a 0.8 in the demo, up 14% over last week.