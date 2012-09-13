Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Returns Down 23%

Fox's overhauled The X Factor returned for its second

season Wednesday night to a 3.4 rating with adults 18-49, down 23% over its

first season premiere, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The two-hour debut, which featured new judges Britney Spears

and Demi Lovato, aired against the third night of NBC's The Voice, which

also posted a 3.4 demo rating. In head-to-head competition from 8-9 p.m.

though, The Voice topped X Factor's 2.7 rating for the hour and

drew 10.7 million total viewers to Factor's 7.5 million.

The Voice was also hurt by The X Factor's

presence, however; its 3.4 rating was down13% from the previous night's episode.

Fox still won the night thanks to softer performances from

the rest of NBC's lineup, including the premiere of new comedy Guys With

Kids, which turned in a 2.2 rating and 6.3 million viewers at 10 p.m. The

Voice lead-in helped part one of the finale of America's Got Talent, which grew

21% from its last episode to a 2.9. NBC was second overall with a 2.7/8 share.

CBS was third with a 1.5/5 and a new Big Brother

posted a 2.0, down a tenth from last week. ABC was fourth with a 0.9/3 from its

lineup of repeats.

The CW trailed with a 0.3/1, with Oh Sit! even with

last week at a 0.4.