Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Results Show, 'Bones' Premiere Win Thursday
Fox beat CBS by a narrow margin on Thursday night, with The X Factor's first one-hour results
show dropping 10% from Wednesday night's performance show to a 3.6 in the adults 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. At 9 p.m., the seventh-season
premiere of Bones was boosted by the
lead-in, growing 22% from last year's premiere on Sept. 23, 2010, to a 3.3. The
network earned an overall 3.4 rating/9 share.
CBS' 3.3/9 was a close second, as The Big Bang Theory increased 11% to a 5.1, leading as the top-rated show of the night. New series Person of Interest was steady at 2.7,
while Rules of Engagement increased
12% to a 3.7. The Mentalist was up
16% to a 2.9.
ABC was third at an overall 2.4/6. The networked continued to burn
off remaining episodes of the canceled Charlie's
Angels, which was steady at 1.2. Grey's
Anatomy slid 5% to a 3.5, followed by spinoff Private Practice, up 8% to a 2.6.
NBC saw its entire lineup improve as it snagged fourth place
with an overall 1.9/5. Community was
up 21% to a 1.7; Parks and Recreation,
up 11% to a 2.0; The Office, up 7% to
a 3.1; and Whitney, up 5% to a 2.1. Prime Suspect was also up 9% to a
1.2.
The CW's The Secret
Circle was steady at 0.9, while The
Vampire Diaries matched its season high at 1.5 with adults 18-49. The network
earned an overall 1.2/3.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.