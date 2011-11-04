Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Results Show, 'Bones' Premiere Win Thursday

Fox beat CBS by a narrow margin on Thursday night, with The X Factor's first one-hour results

show dropping 10% from Wednesday night's performance show to a 3.6 in the adults 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. At 9 p.m., the seventh-season

premiere of Bones was boosted by the

lead-in, growing 22% from last year's premiere on Sept. 23, 2010, to a 3.3. The

network earned an overall 3.4 rating/9 share.

CBS' 3.3/9 was a close second, as The Big Bang Theory increased 11% to a 5.1, leading as the top-rated show of the night. New series Person of Interest was steady at 2.7,

while Rules of Engagement increased

12% to a 3.7. The Mentalist was up

16% to a 2.9.

ABC was third at an overall 2.4/6. The networked continued to burn

off remaining episodes of the canceled Charlie's

Angels, which was steady at 1.2. Grey's

Anatomy slid 5% to a 3.5, followed by spinoff Private Practice, up 8% to a 2.6.

NBC saw its entire lineup improve as it snagged fourth place

with an overall 1.9/5. Community was

up 21% to a 1.7; Parks and Recreation,

up 11% to a 2.0; The Office, up 7% to

a 3.1; and Whitney, up 5% to a 2.1. Prime Suspect was also up 9% to a

1.2.

The CW's The Secret

Circle was steady at 0.9, while The

Vampire Diaries matched its season high at 1.5 with adults 18-49. The network

earned an overall 1.2/3.