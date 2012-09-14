Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Mostly Holds in Night Two, 'Glee' Returns Down

In its second night of the season, Fox's The X Factor

was down 6% from Wednesday's two-hour premiere to a 3.2 rating in the adults

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Without direct competition from The Voice, the one-hour broadcast rose 19% from Wednesday's 8-9 p.m. portion (3.2 vs. 2.7). Glee's fourth

season debut was down in its move to Thursday and minus several original cast members, falling 18% from last season's premiere to a 3.3

Fox was able to win the night with an overall 3.2 rating/9

share.

The finale of NBC's America's Got Talent, airing out

of its regular timeslot, was down 33% from last year to a 2.4. The fall

premiere of Rock Center drew a 1.4, its highest rating for a regular

broadcast. NBC finished in second with a 2.0/6.

CBS took third with a 1.6/5. Big Brother was down 13%

to a 2.0.

ABC's Wipeout tied its lowest rating ever with a 1.1,

down 21% from last week. ABC finished with a fourth-place 0.8/2.

The CW's The Next was even with its last airing with

a 0.2, giving the network an overall 0.3/1.