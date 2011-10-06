Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Holds as Fox Nabs Wednesday

Fox led Wednesday with a 90-minute The X Factor kicking off its "Boot Camp" portion of the singing

competition, falling 5% to a 3.9 in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Raising Hope, airing

at 9:30 p.m., fell 21% from its episode on Tuesday to a 2.3. Fox earned an

overall 3.5 rating/10 share for the night.

CBS scraped by for second place at an overall 3.3/9. Criminal Minds grew 6% to a 3.8, while Survivor dropped a tenth to a 3.1. CSI, at 10 p.m., fell 6% to a 2.9.

ABC's new comedy Suburgatory dropped 9% from its premiere to a 3.0, while Modern Family

still commanded big numbers at a 5.6, though down a tenth from last week. Happy Endings fell 6% to a 2.9, followed

by drama Revenge, dropping 7% to a

2.5. Earlier, The Middle held steady

at 2.7. The network garnered an overall 3.2/9.

NBCplaced third

at an overall 1.6/4. Up All Night increased

5% to a 2.2, while the rest of its lineup, including Free Agents (1.0), Harry's

Law (1.2) and Law and Order: SVU (2.1),

remained flat.

The CW, at an overall 0.6/2, aired H8R, which tumbled 33% to a 0.4. America's Next Top Model stayed flat at 0.8.