Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Hits Series High, Drives Fox to Tuesday Win

The X Factor hit its series high on Tuesday night with a 4.3

in the 18-49 demo, up 10% over last week's 3.9. The singing competition's premiere scored a preliminary 4.2 rating, which was adjusted to a 4.4 in the broadcast finals. It should be noted The X Factor has typically been receiving upward adjustments, and will likely be increased. Fox was driven to

the win for the night, earning an overall 4.3 rating/11 share, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS secured second place with an overall 3.4/9, with new

series Unforgettable holding steady

at a 2.5. Both NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles grew -- up a tenth to a

4.0 and up 9% to a 3.7, respectively.

ABC saw the Tim Allen comedy Last Man Standing drop 10% in its third episode to a 3.1, while Man Up! tumbled 21% to a 1.9. Dancing With the Stars slipped a tenth

to a 2.5, while Body of Proof, at 10

p.m., remained flat at 1.9. The network earned an overall 2.3/6 for third

place.

NBC posted overall 1.6/4. The Biggest Loser remained at last week's 1.9.

The CW, which aired repeats of Ringer, earned a 0.3/1.