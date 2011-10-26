Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Hits Series High, Drives Fox to Tuesday Win
The X Factor hit its series high on Tuesday night with a 4.3
in the 18-49 demo, up 10% over last week's 3.9. The singing competition's premiere scored a preliminary 4.2 rating, which was adjusted to a 4.4 in the broadcast finals. It should be noted The X Factor has typically been receiving upward adjustments, and will likely be increased. Fox was driven to
the win for the night, earning an overall 4.3 rating/11 share, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers.
CBS secured second place with an overall 3.4/9, with new
series Unforgettable holding steady
at a 2.5. Both NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles grew -- up a tenth to a
4.0 and up 9% to a 3.7, respectively.
ABC saw the Tim Allen comedy Last Man Standing drop 10% in its third episode to a 3.1, while Man Up! tumbled 21% to a 1.9. Dancing With the Stars slipped a tenth
to a 2.5, while Body of Proof, at 10
p.m., remained flat at 1.9. The network earned an overall 2.3/6 for third
place.
NBC posted overall 1.6/4. The Biggest Loser remained at last week's 1.9.
The CW, which aired repeats of Ringer, earned a 0.3/1.
