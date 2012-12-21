Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Finale Down Sharply
The finale of the second season of Fox's The X Factor
fell 18% from last year to a 3.1 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. It was, however, up 29% from last Thursday. Fox easily won
the night as all the other networks featured repeats or holiday specials.
CBS' repeats were good enough for second at 1.9/5.
ABC aired the special CMA Country Christmas for a
1.5, which was down 29% from last year's special. ABC finished with a 1.4/4.
NBC's holiday special A White House Christmas drew a
1.6 and Rock Center fell 11% to a 0.8. The network ended with a 1.1/3.
The CW aired repeats for a 0.3/1.
