Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Finale Down Sharply

The finale of the second season of Fox's The X Factor

fell 18% from last year to a 3.1 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. It was, however, up 29% from last Thursday. Fox easily won

the night as all the other networks featured repeats or holiday specials.

CBS' repeats were good enough for second at 1.9/5.

ABC aired the special CMA Country Christmas for a

1.5, which was down 29% from last year's special. ABC finished with a 1.4/4.

NBC's holiday special A White House Christmas drew a

1.6 and Rock Center fell 11% to a 0.8. The network ended with a 1.1/3.

The CW aired repeats for a 0.3/1.