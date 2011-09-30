Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Down But Still Wins Thursday for Fox

The X Factor again helped Fox win Thursday, delivering a 3.9 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen fast nationals, down 5% from last Thursday and 7% from this Wednesday's episode.

CBS' new sitcom How to be a Gentleman posted a 2.7, losing a disappointing 44% of its lead-in from The Big Bang Theory, which drew a 4.8, down a tenth from last week. Freshman drama Person of Interest dipped 13% in its second week to a 2.7 while The Mentalist was down 11% to a 2.5. Overall, the network posted a 3.0 rating/10 share, good for second place, and was first in total viewers.

On ABC (2.6/7), Charlie's Angels sunk 29% in its second week to a lowly 1.5. Grey's Anatomy slipped 15% from its premiere to a 3.5 while the season opener of Private Practice scored a 2.8, down 13% from its premiere last fall.

NBC's Whitney lost 24% of its premiere week audience to a 2.5, while Prime Suspect dipped 17% to a 1.5 in its second week. The Office slid 13% to a 3.4 while Parks & Recreation was steady at a 2.1 and Community was up a tick to a 1.8. Overall, the network posted a 2.1/6 for the night.

On The CW, The Vampire Diaries was up a tenth in the 18-49 demo with a 1.3 and gained 17% with adults 18-34 while The Secret Circle was even in both demos with a 0.9.