Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Bumped Due to ALCS Delay; 'Revenge' Up 13%
ABC's
10 p.m. freshman drama, Revenge experienced a 13% bump on Wednesday
night, posting a 2.7 rating for the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. Earlier in the night, The Middle was flat with
another 2.8, and new comedy Suburgatory continued to stay above the 3.0
threshold, only losing a tenth from last week. Modern Family, with
another 5.7, was the night's highest-rated show and Happy Endings shot up
18% to a 3.3. The network drew an overall 3.4 rating/9 share and won the night.
Fox,
which was originally scheduled to air the two-hour X Factor "Judges'
Houses" episode, had to push Wednesday night's episode to Thursday due to a
delayed start of nearly two hours of Game Four of the American League
Championship Series; Thursday's scheduled episode was pushed to Sunday. The
network drew an overall 3.0/8.
CBS came in second
with a 3.2/8, but took first in total viewers. Survivor was up a tenth
to a 3.2, Criminal Minds fell a tenth to a 3.7 and CSI fell 10% to a 2.6.
Up next was NBC at
1.6/4. Up All Night dropped 13% to a 2.0, followed by a repeat of new
comedy Whitney in the canceled Free Agents timeslot, which drew a
1.3 (Free Agents' last episode drew a 1.0). Harry's Law and Law
and Order:SVU were both flat at 1.2
and 2.1, respectively.
The CW finished
with an overall 0.6/2. America's Next Top Model was flat in the 18-49
demo at 0.8, but drew a 0.7 in the 18-34 demo. At 8 p.m. a Ringer repeat
drew the same 0.4 that the canceled H8R got in its final episode.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.