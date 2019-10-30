Primetime Ratings: World Series Picking Up Viewers on Fox

Fox won the Tuesday ratings race, the World Series pacing the net to a 3.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share. That easily topped the 1.1/5 that NBC posted.

Game six of Astros-Nationals took up all of prime. Game five did a 2.4 and game four a 2.1. The Series will be decided Wednesday night.

NBC had The Voice down 8% to 1.2, This Is Us off 13% for a 1.4 and New Amsterdam down 11% for a 0.8.

ABC did a 0.8/3 and CBS a 0.6/3. ABC had The Conners at 1.2 and Bless This Mess at 0.8, both up a tenth of a point. Mixed-ish did a 0.7 and Black-ish a 0.8, the former flat and the latter up a tenth. Emergence too was up a tenth at 0.6.

On CBS, it was drama reruns.

The CW, Telemundo and Univision all did a 0.4/2. On CW, The Flash did a 0.5 and Arrow a 0.3, both shows level.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.5 and El Final del Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos both down a tenth at 0.4.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe went up 25% to 0.5. Cuna de Lobos and El Dragon both did a flat 0.4.