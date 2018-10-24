Primetime Ratings: World Series Opener Up on Fox

Fox rode game one of the World Series to a big ratings win Tuesday, the network notching a 3.5 in viewers 18-49, alongside a 14 share. In second was NBC at 1.7/7.

The World Series features the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox. The game took up all of prime. Game one was up 21% over last year’s Fall Classic opener, Dodgers against Houston Astros.

NBC had The Voice at 1.6 and This Is Us at 2.1, both down a tenth of a point. New Amsterdam gained a tenth for a 1.3.

ABC and CBS both scored a 1.0/4. On ABC, The Conners fell 26% to 1.7. The Kids Are Alright slipped 21% to 1.1 and Black-ish fell 18% to 0.9 before Splitting Up Together dropped 30% to 0.7. The Rookie slipped 20% to 0.8.

On CBS, NCIS did a 1.2 and FBI a 1.0, before the hundredth episode of NCIS: New Orleans rated a 0.8. All three shows were flat.

The CW did a 0.5/2. The Flash did a 0.7 and Black Lightning a 0.4, both dramas up a tenth of a point.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.