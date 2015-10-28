Primetime Ratings: World Series Leads Fox to Tuesday Title

The MLB World Series, pitting the New York Mets against the Kansas City Royals, paced Fox to a winning 4.4 rating among viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with a 13 share. The telecast was marred by a power outage that saw Fox switch in an MLB International feed. The tense game also went 14 innings and stretched over five hours.

Wicked City, ABC’s drama about a serial killer on the 1980s Sunset Strip, debuted to a disappointing 0.9 in 18-49.

NBC came in second with a 1.8/6, then CBS at a 1.7/5, ABC with a 1.3/4, and CW with a 0.9/3.

The World Series opener was viewed by 14.9 million, up from the 12.2 million total viewers who tuned in last year.

Up against the Fall Classic, NBC’s Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris averaged a 1.1, down 8% from last week, while The Voice’s 2.5 was off 4% and Chicago Fire’s 1.9 was up 11% from its previous airing.

On CBS, NCIS posted a 2.0, down 5%; NCIS: New Orleans showed a flat 1.6 and Limitless a 1.4, up 8% from last Tuesday.

ABC’s Muppets scored a 1.4, up 8% from the 1.3 it posted two weeks ago, when it last aired, while Fresh Off the Boat was flat at 1.4. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. showed a 1.4, down 7%.

On The CW, The Flash scored a 1.3, down 7% from last week, while iZombie was flat at 0.6.