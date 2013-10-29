Primetime Ratings: World Series Helps Fox Win Total Viewers, But NBC Still Takes Demo

Despite competition from the World Series, NBC still led Monday night with an overall 3.8 rating/10 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice dipped 2% to a 4.2 while The Blacklist rose 3% to a 3.1.

Fox was in second with a 3.5/9, but led in total viewers with 12.59 million from 8-11 p.m. The Red Sox's win over the Cardinals drew a 10.0 overnight HH rating, which was down 5% from Sunday (there was no fifth game last year). Through five games, the series is trending the highest since 2010.

Fox will release official numbers later on Tuesday.

CBS was in third with a 2.1/5. How I Met Your Mother fell 3% to a season-low 2.9, while 2 Broke Girls rose 4% to a 2.6. Mom was down 9% to a 2.1 and Hostages rose 8% to a 1.3.

ABC's Dancing With the Stars was flat with last week's lowest-rated 2.0 and Castle upticked 11% to a 2.1. ABC was in fourth with a 2.0/5.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.4/1.

Among 18-49s, Hart of Dixie and Beauty and the Beast were each even with a 0.4 and 0.3, respectively.