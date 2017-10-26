Primetime Ratings: World Series Grows From Opener as Fox Wins

Game two of the World Series, a thriller that went into extra innings before the Astros topped the Dodgers, led Fox to a decisive win in Wednesday ratings. Fox had a 3.9 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 15 share. That easily topped CBS’ 1.2/5.

Game one did a 2.9 on Fox. Last year’s Game two, with the Cubs against the Indians, did a 4.9.

On CBS, Survivor did a 1.7 and SEAL Team a 1.0, before Criminal Minds posted a 1.0. All three were flat with last week.

ABC rated a 1.1/4. The Goldbergs scored a 1.4 and Speechless a 1.1, then Modern Family a 1.7, with all three flat. American Housewife was off 7% to 1.3 while Designated Survivor rated a flat 0.8.

NBC was at 1.0/4, with The Blacklist at 0.9, Law & Order: SVU at 1.2, and Chicago P.D. at 1.1. All three were flat.

Telemundo rated a 0.7/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.

The CW scored a 0.4/1, as Riverdale rated a level 0.6 and Dynasty dropped 33% to 0.2.