Primetime Ratings: World Series Ends on High Note for Fox

A dramatic World Series finale yielded a big ratings payoff for Fox Wednesday night. The San Francisco Giants’ 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals in game seven drew a 15.2 metered-market rating, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Fox expects, when updated ratings come in later Thursday, for the game to have attracted the network’s largest audience since the NFC playoffs in January. The uptick comes at the end of a series that had drawn relatively lackluster ratings.

ABC’s Modern Family was the highest-rated entertainment show of the night, drawing a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49, even with its number from last week. Black-ish followed with a 2.7, up 13%. Nashville gained one tenth of a point to 1.5. The Middle led off the night with a 1.8, down 14%. The Goldbergs declined 9% to 2.1. ABC was the night’s No. 2 broadcaster behind Fox, averaging a 2.2 rating and 6 share.

CBS finished third with a 2.0 / 6. Survivor was even with last week at 2.2. Criminal Minds declined 8% to 2.3. Stalker was down 12% at 1.5.

NBC came in fourth at 1.0 / 3. The Mysteries of Laura was down 8% at 1.2, and was followed by reruns.

The CW averaged a 0.8 / 2. Arrow grew one tenth of a point from last week to 1.0. The 100 was up one tenth at 0.6. In the network’s target 18-34, Arrow drew a 1.0 and The 100 a 0.5.