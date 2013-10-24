Primetime Ratings: World Series Drives Fox to Victory
The Boston Red Sox's blowout win the opening game of the 2013 World Series helped Fox finish first on Wednesday with an overall 4.1 rating/12 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
The game drew a 9.4 overnight HH rating, up 7% over last year's first game. Fox will release official numbers later on Wednesday.
CBS was in second with a 2.4/7. The 300th episode of CSI was up a tenth to a season high 2.1 rating. Earlier, Survivor was down 12% with a 2.3 and Criminal Minds was even at a 2.7.
ABC was in third with a 2.2/6. The Middle was down a tenth to a 2.1, and Back in the Game fell 11% to a 1.7. Modern Family dropped 7% to a 3.8 while Super Fun Night rose a tenth to a 2.2. At 10 p.m. Nashville was even with a 1.6.
In fourth was NBC with a 1.2/3. Revolution was even with a 1.4 and Law & Order fell 22% to a 1.4. Canceled Ironside drew a 0.8.
The CW finished with a 0.8/2. Arrow drew a 0.9 and Tomorrow People posted a 0.6.
