Primetime Ratings: World Series Down, But Big Enough For Easy Fox Win

Fox won the Thursday prime ratings derby, as game two of the World Series sparked Fox to a 2.8 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and an 11 share. That topped the 1.3/5 that NBC rated.

The game, which saw the Red Sox defeat the Dodgers, occupied all of Fox’s prime. Game one the night before did a 3.5. Last year’s game two, an extra inning win for the Sox over the Dodgers, rated a 3.9.

On NBC, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire did a 1.3, the first up a tenth of a point and the second flat, and Chicago P.D. a level 1.2.

ABC did a 1.1/5. CBS was at 1.0/4.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.4/1.

On ABC, The Goldbergs grew 18% to 1.3 and American Housewife ticked up 10% for a 1.1. Modern Family went up 15% to a 1.5 and Single Parents climbed 10% to 1.1, before A Million Little Things posted a flat 0.8.

On CBS, Survivor scored a 1.4, SEAL Team a 0.8 and Criminal Minds a 0.7. All three shows were flat.

The CW saw Riverdale do a 0.5 and All American a 0.3. Both shows grew a tenth of a point.