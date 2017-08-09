Primetime Ratings: ‘World of Dance’ Helps NBC to Big Win

NBC was the easy winner in Tuesday ratings, scoring a 2.4 in viewers 18-49, with a 10 share. America’s Got Talent did a flat 2.7 and the finale of World of Dance grew 18% to 2.0.



NBC did the same rating and share a week before.



Telemundo was next at 0.7/3, thanks in part to a strong performance from El Senor de los Cielos.



ABC and CBS were both at 0.5/2. ABC had repeated comedies, then drama Somewhere Between at a flat 0.4.



CBS aired repeated dramas.



Fox did a 0.4/2 with repeats.



Univision had a 0.4/2 as well.



The CW did 0.2/1. It too featured repeats.