Primetime Ratings: 'Work It' Sheds 20% in Second Week; CBS Wins Tuesday

ABC's

cross-dressing comedy Work It dropped by 20% in its second week, posting

a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network's two

other new series, Last Man Standing and Celebrity Wife Swap, fell

as well, the former two tenths to a 2.2 and the latter one tenth to a 2.1. Body

of Proof raised a tenth from its series low to a 1.6. ABC finished with an

overall 1.9 rating/5 share, to place third.

CBS

won Tuesday night with an overall 3.2/8. NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles

both fell a tenth to a 4.1 and 3.4, respectively. At 10 p.m., Unforgettable

posted a 2.2, down 15%.

NBC took second

place with a 2.2/6. The Biggest Loser was even with last week at 2.4 from 8-10 p.m., while Parenthood

improved by a tenth to a 1.8.

The

CW aired the movie Table for Three to a 0.3 rating, and Fox (1.1/3) aired

repeats to round out the night.