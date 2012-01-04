Primetime Ratings: 'Work It' Has Soft Debut as CBS TakesTuesday

ABC debuted its

new cross-dressing comedy Work It Tuesday to a 2.0 rating at 8:30 p.m.,

which was down 17% from what the canceled Man Up! bowed in the time slot

this fall. Earlier, Last Man Standing returned up 9% to a 2.4. The

second night of Celebrity Wife Swap was off by 8% from Monday's

premiere. Body of Proof returned to a 1.5, tying its series low from its

last episode. ABC finished with an overall 2.0 rating/5 share, good enough for

third place.

CBS won the night

with an overall 3.4/9, with its entire lineup returning to gains. NCIS

was up 17% to a 4.2, NCIS: Los Angeles rebounded from its season low

three weeks ago to post a 3.5, also up 17%. At 10 p.m., Unforgettable

posted a 2.5, up 14%.

NBC, which edged

out ABC for second with an overall 2.1/5, premiered the 13th season of The

Biggest Loser to a 2.3 from 8-10 p.m., down 30% from last

January's premiere and its lowest spring premiere ever. Parenthood

returned from five weeks off to a 1.7, down 19% for a series low.

Fox (1.0/2) and

The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats to round out the night.