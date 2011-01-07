Primetime Ratings: Winter ‘Wipeout'Wins Thursday For ABC

ABC topped Thursday night thanks to a

boost from the premiere of the winter edition of Wipeout.

The net posted an overall 3.6 rating/10 share with adults 18-49, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.

Wipeout

drew a 3.7 with adults 18-49, a 19% jump from its summer premiere Jun. 1 and

its second best rating with the demo to date. Grey's Anatomy was up 5% from its last new episode on Dec. 2 to a 4.2

rating. Private Practice was flat vs.

its last original episode on that same date with a 2.8.

CBS' lineup made a healthy return this

week, putting the network in second place with an overall 3.4/9 with the key

adults demo. The Big Bang Theory was

up 10% from its last new episode on Dec. 16 to a 4.4, while $#*! My Dad Says was even at a 2.9. CSI rose 10% (vs. Dec. 9) to a 3.3. The Mentalist recovered from its season low on Dec. 9, jumping 25%

to a 3.0 rating with adults 18-49.

NBC, with a slate of repeats, tied Fox at a 1.2/3. Fox's Million Dollar Money Drop rose 8% to a 1.4.

The CW picked up the rear with nights

of repeats, posting a 0.5/1.