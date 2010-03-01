Primetime Ratings: Winter Olympics Win One More For NBC

The Closing Ceremony of the Vancouver Winter Olympics won one more night for NBC, and topped the Closing Ceremony from Torino. CBS's Undercover Boss was up vs. last week and beat the Olympics in adults 18-49 from 9:30-10pm. The series premiere of NBC's The Marriage Ref scored a 4.8 adults 18-49 rating.

