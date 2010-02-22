Primetime Ratings: Winter Olympics Stay Golden For NBC

With the USA

continuing to win medals in Vancouver,

of course the Winter Olympics won the Sunday night ratings battle, while CBS's Undercover

Boss remained strong. The rest of the primetime competition recovered a

bit from last Sunday.

The Winter Olympics 5.7 rating for adults 18-49 on Sunday night was up 4%

from the same night of the Torino (2006) games, but down 19% from last Sunday's

telecast.

To

read the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.