Primetime Ratings: ‘Wicked City’ Plummets as NBC Takes Night

NBC’s The Voice topped Tuesday night with a 2.7 rating (up 4%) among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Chicago Fire spiked 17% to a 2.1. NBC won the night with a 2.5 rating/8 share.

CBS finished in second with a 1.8/6. NCIS dipped 4% to a 2.2, while spinoff NCIS: New Orleans fell 11% to a 1.7. Limitless matched last week’s 1.5.

The CW came in third with a 1.1/3. The Flash and iZombie were flat at 1.5 and 0.6, respectively.

ABC placed fourth with a 1.0/3. The Muppets slipped 14% to a 1.2, Fresh Off the Boat dropped 19% to a 1.3, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fell 7% to a 1.3. Wicked City plunged 43% to a 0.4.

Fox trailed with a 0.9/3. Grandfathered and The Grinder were even at 1.0 and 0.8, respectively, while Scream Queens fell a tenth to a 0.9.